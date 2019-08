BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after being killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning, according to DPS Officer Jean Dark.

The incident occurred at 3:21 a.m. on the intersection of HWY 8 and US HWY 67 inside the Maud city limits.

The woman has been identified as 31-year-old Jessica Ann Racheal. The vehicle that hit her is unknown. Racheal was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Spellings.

The investigation is ongoing.