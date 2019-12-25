Woman killed in deep East Texas after pulling in front of train

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) A woman was killed overnight in deep East Texas after pulling out in front of a train.

According to Lukin Police, they were called to Southwood Drive, just outside Loop 287 by Union Pacific officials shortly after midnight Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, Union Pacific officials told officers it appeared the woman pulled onto the tracks and waited for a collision.

The vehicle came to rest in the 3100 block of Southwood Drive.

Dispatch took a call from the woman’s friend who told them the woman was suicidal and wanted to kill herself by train.

Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Officials want to remind people that the holidays are not always a pleasant time for everyone.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Or text Home to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.