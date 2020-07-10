Woman injured in Van Zandt County disturbance, suspect shot by officers

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people have been hospitalized as the result of a disturbance which led to an officer-involved shooting in Van Zandt County Thursday.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a disturbance in progress with gunshots at a residence on Van Zandt County Road 2204 just outside Canton.

DPS troopers and Canton Police Department Officers also responded.

At the scene, authorities encountered a male suspect who began shooting and “presented an immediate danger to responding officers and the victim on scene,” according to VZCSO.

The suspect was subsequently shot by responding officers, according to the sheriff’s office.

The female victim was taken to alocal hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The male suspect was also taken to a hospital, where he remains in the custody of the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.