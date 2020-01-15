Live Now
Woman finds razor blades under car door handle

TEMECULA, California (Newsource) – It sounds like an urban legend or something out of a horror movie.

One California woman found razor blades under her door handle last week.

The four blades were glued together with the sharp edges facing both up and down.

Kristen Dalton says she thinks she was targeted randomly because she can’t think of anyone who would be motivated to harm her.

She’s glad she reached under her handle lightly because the blades were positioned to easily cause harm.

Police in Temecula also got a call the following day about a razor blade placed on the grill of a parked car.

They do not believe the incidents are related.

