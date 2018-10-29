Woman can't remove costume zombie teeth

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) - An Alabama woman's Halloween fun turned into a nightmare when she couldn't get part of her costume off.

The woman had transformed into a zombie, but at the end of the day, she is the one who got the scare.

It cost Anna Tew $3 to finish her transformation into the un-dead. But the expense grew when her fake teeth wouldn't come out.

Tew: "I was trying to remove them then because they were just tight."

This ghoulish bridge was glued directly to her teeth, however, the adhesive wasn't temporary.

Tew: "It went on and on and I was trying to get them out, and after it was over with, I tried until it was like 2 o'clock this morning. They wouldn't budge. I even took a pair of wire clippers and cut the tips off of those."

She was in excruciating pain. She didn't know if she should go to the emergency room.

But she found an emergency dentist who could help.

Tew: "He talked about drilling. They had a saw, talked about taking them off in sections, and they couldn't numb it because they were scared they would actually pull my teeth out. So he went in and picked and pulled and I squealed like a baby and they got them out."

Dr. John Murphy was able to rescue Tew today at his office at the Alabama Family Dental.

Dr. Murphy: "Just the natural state of your teeth, and your gums can sometimes cause them to be adhered and stuck."

Tew learned a valuable lesson, one she hopes she can save others from. Tew: "Never do it again. Never will I put anything like that back in my mouth."

The medical bills obviously added up to more than the $3 for the teeth.

She is looking into legal options.