Witness: 4 killed in Virginia crash involving church bus

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a church bus in Virginia has killed four people and injured at least seven others.

According to Virginia State Police, a multi-passenger van was traveling west on Route 460 when it slowed to make a right turn into a church parking lot. A Ford F-450 truck pulling a trailer loaded with metal failed to stop in time and rear-ended the van.

The impact of the crash caused the van to overturn several times before it finally came to rest on its side. The truck ran off the road and struck the guardrail.

There were a total of 11 adult men and women in the van, to include the driver. Of those 11:

4 died at the scene;

3 have been flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of life-threatening injuries;

4 others have been transported by ambulances to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, an adult male, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.