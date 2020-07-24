‘WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION’: Kilgore College cancels summer graduation

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore College has canceled its summer graduation ceremony.

“Due to the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases in the area, Kilgore College has decided – with an abundance of caution for the health and safety of its students, faculty and staff – to cancel its summer graduation ceremony set for Aug. 6,” the school said in a press release.

“Although we recognize this event celebrates the success of our students, we feel that it is essential, especially with Gov. Gregg Abbott’s amendment of Executive Order GA-28, to once again protect the health and safety of our students and the community as COVID-19 numbers rise in the state,” said Dennis Cliborn, KC Registrar.

“We were hoping to recognize the spring 2020 graduates at the ceremony as well, and it pains us not to be able to do so,” Cliborn said.

Although there won’t be an in-person summer graduation ceremony, KC will recognize, through social media and on the college’s outdoor digital sign, students who are candidates for summer graduation.

Graduation candidates’ names will be scrolled on the college’s digital sign on Highway 259 on the Kilgore campus from August 1-8, along with submitted photos of graduates.

“The graduation experience is very important to our students, and we want to do everything we can to appropriately celebrate our graduates,” said Chris Gore, KC Dean of Enrollment Management and Student Success.

Gore said the cancellation of the graduation ceremony would not affect a graduate’s ability to enter the workforce or move on to another school to continue their education.

“Once the summer semesters end, students who have completed the coursework will have access to their transcript which they can use in lieu of a diploma to demonstrate completion of their degree or certificate,” Gore said.