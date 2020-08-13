Winona ISD evacuates buildings after anonymous phone call

WINONA, Texas (KETK) – Winona ISD evacuated all district buildings after receiving an anonymous phone call to the business office Thursday morning.

According to a Winona ISD Facebook post, limited students were on campus at the time “and all were immediately moved to a safe location.”

All district employees also were secured safely.

“The safety and security of students, employees, and community members are regarded with the utmost importance. Therefore, we do take any and all threats seriously, and as a result, we conducted a full-scale investigation. At no time were students or staff members in danger.” Winona ISD on Facebook

Law enforcement has conducted a thorough sweep of district property as a precautionary measure, the post said, and all facilities have been cleared for return.

“Winona ISD is grateful for the quick response and tremendous support of law enforcement led by Winona ISD Chief of Police Fabian Arteaga, Smith County Precinct 4, Smith County Precinct 5, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, and other state agencies,” the district posted. “The suspect will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

More information will be released when available.