Winnsboro residents concerned after recent arson attacks

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Residents in Winnsboro are concerned after arson attacks have been happening for months in their neighborhood.

Authorities have been called, but investigators still have no suspect.

One resident, Tami, had her car set on fire recently. What used to be driveable is now just a scrap of metal, unrepairable, and unusable.

“It’s still hard. It’s still hard. Just looking around, just knowing that someone was on our property and someone, while we were asleep in the house, someone was able to almost burn our house down around us, and they did accomplish burning my car,” Tami Crow said.

Cars aren’t the only objects being targeted. One elderly man went to the ER with first degree burns.

Fear of another arson attack, residents say they’re looking for help, but in the meantime, they’re taking steps to protect themselves and their property.

