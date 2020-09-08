Winnsboro ISD says cause of fire in administration building was electrical

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Winnsboro ISD said on Facebook that the cause of a fire at the administration building Sunday night has been determined to have been electrical.

The district made the announcement in a Facebook post.

The district said it is still assessing damage caused by the fire.

Administration offices have been moved to the Winnsboro Intermediate campus.

“Thank you again to all of the first responders, volunteers and community members for their service to WISD and their tireless efforts during the fire last night,” the district’s post said.