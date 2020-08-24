Winnsboro ISD reports 2 students have tested positive for COVID-19

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – Winnsboro ISD is notifying parents that students at Winnsboro Elementary School and Memorial Intermediate School have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district’s website, the students were last on their respective campuses August 19.

The local health department has begun an investigation and will contact any individuals determined to be in close contact with the students, according to the district.

“While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual(s) have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19,” the district urged.

Those symptoms include:

Temperature of 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth;

Sore throat;

New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline);

Shortness of breath

Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain; or

New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.

Fatigue

Congestion or runny nose

Significant muscle pain or ache

Loss of taste or smell