Wiley College receives accreditation warning

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Wiley College has received a warning from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges that it may lose its accreditation.

According to SACSCOC Public Relations and Data Specialist Dr. Janea Johnson, Wiley College was issued a warning after they did not follow the five requirements by the accreditation board. If they don’t make the necessary changes within a year the college could be put on probation or they could lose their accreditation altogether.

These Core Requirements and Standards expect an institution to:

Employ administrative and academic officers with appropriate experience and qualifications to lead the institution.

Identify, evaluate, and publish goals and outcomes for student achievement appropriate to the institution’s mission, the nature of the students it serves, and the kinds of programs offered.

Publish 12 and implement policies for determining the amount and level of credit awarded for its courses, regardless of format or mode of delivery.

Have sound financial resources and a demonstrated, stable financial base to support the mission of the institution and the scope of its programs and services.

Manage its financial resources in a responsible manner. A Special Committee was not authorized to visit the institution.

SACSCOC is one of the six accreditation organizations in the region recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education.

Wiley College President Dr. Herman Felton and Wiley College Vice President of Business and Finance George Stiell released the following statements Wednesday regarding the accreditation warning.

As per President Felton,

“For the previous eighteen months, the College has methodically carried out a plan of process optimization and fiscal responsibility. We have streamlined our operational processes, filled critical vacancies, began an aggressive recruiting and fundraising campaign, and worked to strengthen our fiscal posture. These measures are all a part of a three year fiscal and operational plan designed to exceed the standards and requirements set by the accrediting agency. While the College has been placed on warning, SACSCOC did not send a team to the campus to review the College, nor were we placed on probation. I remain confident that this venerable institution will emerge from this period stronger than ever.”

Per George Stiell, Vice President of Business and Finance

“During the next 12 months, in an effort to clear the sanctions, we will move forward with executing our 5-year plan. Dr. Felton and I arrived in March and April of 2018 respectively. Upon our arrival, we evaluated everything, developed a plan, and strategically made decisions designed to transform Wiley College into a financial flexible Institution of Higher Learning. We are currently in Year 2 of the then 5 Year plan. So far, we have reduced salaries and eliminated programs generating annual savings in excess of $1M. Our Cash balance has increased, our Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payables balances have deceased. Three positive trends. We have a lot of work to do but remain highly optimistic that we will exceed expectations. We are identifying new recruitment territories designed to expand Wiley’s Brand. Creating partnerships with schools, school systems, and organizations that have similar visions and goals. We are Pre-Identifying students by way of academic achievement and location that match Wiley’s achievement goals. In fact, we have received more applications during the first quarter of this recruitment season then we received last year. In summary, we are excited yet laser-focused. We are ultimately confident that the sanctions will be lifted in the very near future.”