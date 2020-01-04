Whitehouse police identify victim, arrest suspect in Friday homicide

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse police have charged a local business owner with murder in a late Thursday night homicide.

Lars Axel Theorine, owner of Paradise Skating Rink and Big Kahuna Indoor Parties in Whitehouse, has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of Michael Shane Reed, 51.

From Whitehouse Police Chief Paul Robeson:

On January 4, 2020, at about 12:30 pm, Lars Axel Theorine, a white male, 03/05/1968, was arrested by the Whitehouse Police Department for the murder of Michael Shane Reed, a white male, 4/8/1976. He was transported to the Smith County jail for the warrant. His bond is $500,000. Paul Robeson, Whitehouse Chief of Police

Police were called to a duplex in the 400 block of Hank Street shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday after a disturbance was reported.

When they arrived, they heard someone inside the duplex, and noticed blood at the scene.

Officers proceeded to go inside the residence, where they found Reed dead from multiple stab wounds.

According to neighbors, Theorine moved into the duplex in December.

He has a lengthy arrest record in Tyler and Smith County, dating as far back as 2000. He has been charged multiple times with assault, including charges for aggravated assault, assault causing bodily injury, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He also has multiple charges for public intoxication, driving while intoxicated, criminal trespass, evading arrest, and others.