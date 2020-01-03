Whitehouse PD investigating possible homicide at duplex

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) The Whitehouse Police Department is investigating a possible homicide e after a person was found unresponsive.

According to the department, officers were called to the 400 block of Hank Street shorly before 10 p.m. Thursday after a disturbance was reported.

When they arrived, they heard someone inside the duplex, and noticed blood at the scene.

Officers proceeded to go inside the residence, where they found a man dead from multiple stab wounds.

Chief Paul Robeson says they are in contact with a possible suspect for this crime.

When KETK got to the scene Friday morning, crime scene tape was up around the residence, and a hazmat crew came out around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Whitehouse Police Department and Smith County Sheriff’s Office are both investigating this crime.

If you have any information related to this ongoing investigation, please call the Whitehouse Police Department at (903) 510-7550.