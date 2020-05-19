Whitehouse ISD approves select employees carrying concealed weapons on campus

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Whitehouse ISD Board of Trustees approved Monday a policy that will allow authorized personnel to carry concealed weapons on campus.

The board said it approved The Guardian Plan in the belief that “everyone has the right to a safe and caring environment.”

Only employees approved by the board will be authorized to participate in the program Those employees will be required to complete 80 hours of training, 56 prior to carrying and concealing an approved firearm. Each participant will be required to pass a physical and psychological exam.

The identities of those participating in the program will be kept confidential.

The program will be supported through training with local law enforcement and experts in the field of safety and security.

The district said the plan “will ensure an effective and timely response to emergency situations.”

In a press release, the district said a 2018 survey by the Texas Association of School Boards shows that more than 30% of the just over 1,000 school districts in Texas currently authorize employees to carry concealed firearms on campus.

“We love our students and staff and their safety is most important to us,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christopher Moran. “Whitehouse ISD provides an outstanding environment in which to learn. We will do whatever is necessary to protect that freedom for our community.”

“Providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students and staff is of the utmost importance to our community,” said Board President Greg Hood. “Our goal is to put controls in place to prevent and respond to all possible threats of harm and danger on our campuses. The Guardian Plan is another proactive step in our approach to providing a safe learning environment.”

The program will be in place for the 2020-21 school year.