Whitehouse graduate named 2020 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recipient

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Jacob Beaumont of Whitehouse has been announced as the sixth high Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recipient.

Beaumont was class salutatorian at Whitehouse High School and will begin his freshman fall semester at Texas A&M in civil engineering.

He will receive a $5,000 scholarship.

“I have dreamed of going to Texas A&M to study engineering since I started high school.,” Beaumont said. “This scholarship is helping to make my dream come true. I promise to keep working hard and giving back to my community”.

In high school Beaumont was active on the UIL math, science, calculator, and number sense teams, participating in many UIL events. He was also a member of Key Club, and National Honor Society. He was a four-year member of the Whitehouse tennis team and was a member of the marching band and concert band. Jacob also spent time as a volunteer for his church youth group. He was selected as the Rotary Club Whitehouse Male Student of the Year.

“We’re very honored to present our sixth scholarship to Jacob Beaumont,” said Cindy Smoak, SPORTyler Executive Director. “We know he will be a great representative of the award and will take advantage of every opportunity presented to him at Texas A&M!”

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose High School Scholarship was established by SPORTyler, Inc. in 2014. This scholarship is awarded to graduating seniors from Smith County high schools that participated in varsity athletic programs. The intent of The Earl Campbell Scholarship is to encourage student athletes to succeed on and off the field.

Recipients should exemplify the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell, the scholarship’s namesake: integrity, teamwork, sportsmanship, persistence, and community involvement.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, established in 2012 by the Tyler Chamber and SPORTyler, recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four year D1 Texas college.