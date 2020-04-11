Whitehouse first responders give 4-year-old girl a parade of birthday memories

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – While most people are battling COVID-19, Pauletta Hollister is battling stage four breast cancer. This didn’t stop her from throwing her four year old daughter, Bella, the best birthday possible.

Hollister reached out to her community for help and received a huge response from the Whitehouse Fire and Police Departments.

Each departments taking part in a birthday parade, filled with lights, sirens and love.

“We were contacted by the girl’s mother yesterday and was asked if we would come by and do parade for her….so of course it was a yes,” Lieutenant Paul Hatch.

“I know it will have an impact on her…just the fact that they took time out and did that for her is a real blessing,” says Hollister.

Hollister and her older daughter, Danielle Smith, have a relationship based on sacrifice.

“Closed her salon, gave up her whole life, just get up her to help me… I don’t have help up here with the kids and she did all that just for me. To sacrifice like that, that’s selfless, ” says Hollister.

“I was able to move out here because I was in control of my career. my mom sacrificed so i’m willing to sacrifice,” says Smith.

The first responders blared their sirens and waved as they made Bella’s birthday one to remember.