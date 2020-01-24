Whitehouse declares Super Bowl Sunday to be ‘Patrick Mahomes Day’

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse Mayor Charles Parker wants everyone to know that the entire town will be behind the former Wildcat Patrick Mahomes as he takes on the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Parker announced that he will be declaring February 2, Super Bowl Sunday, to be “Patrick Mahomes Day” in Whitehouse.

The official declaration will be held during the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce meeting on Tuesday evening starting at 6:00 p.m.

Mahomes graduated from Whitehouse High School in 2014 and attended Texas Tech University where he shined as a quarterback.

He was selected in the first round of the NFL draft back in 2017 by the Kansas City Chiefs and led them to back-to-back AFC Championships.

After defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC title game on Sunday, the Chiefs will be appearing in their first Super Bowl in 50 years.