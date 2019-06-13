White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, to step down Top Stories by: Mintie Betts Posted: Jun 13, 2019 / 03:18 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 13, 2019 / 04:42 PM CDT Sarah Sanders will be leaving the Whitehouse at the end of June. BREAKING: Sarah Sanders to step down as White House press secretary. https://t.co/kdrUxk2XiK— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 13, 2019 According to President Trump, Sanders will be returning home to Arkansas. ….She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019