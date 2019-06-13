White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, to step down

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The cool mornings and the warm but comfortable afternoons is coming to an abrupt end as we head into Father's Day weekend. Increasing humidity will bring back the summer feel to East Texas and then prime the atmosphere for rain late in the weekend.

CHANGING WEATHEROur main wind direction has been from the north this week, and it has kept us from any significant precipitation. Most importantly, we have not had to worry about a Heat Index temperature all week! Now that will change as south winds rapidly increase starting Friday.

Check out the Futurecast Winds Speeds - we will likely have wind advisories posted for our area.