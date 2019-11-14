What you need to know about fireplace, space heater dangers in your home

TYLER, Texas (WATN) Colder months bring fire dangers which could cost you your life.

As temperatures drop here in East Texas, the number of house fires are likely to rise.

Just last week, a fire was started at a Tyler house by the improper use of a space heater.

“Three of your major causes of fire is heating, electrical, and unattended cooking or kitchen fires,” said Fire Department Chief Lt. Wayne Cooke. “We’ve seen a large number of fires this winter alone.”

Lt. Cooke says it’s important to turn space heaters off if you’re leaving the room and keep them three feet from objects.

He adds not to use an oven to warm up your home. You also have to be careful about using your fireplace.

“We did have a fireplace fire, where a log fell from the fireplace and ignited combustibles that were near the fireplace,” said Cooke. “We recommend that you not overload them.”

If you have a traditional fireplace, it’s important that you turn it off before you go to sleep at night. If you have a gas fireplace, it’s pertinent you clean it every 18 months.”

“Don’t start fires with gasoline, charcoal, kerosene,” advises Jim Hamilton, owner of Hamilton’s Fireplace. “Don’t do any of that.”

Officials recommend testing your smoke detectors. A carbon monoxide detector will also keep you safe.

“Make sure everything’s okay so you’re not going to burn your house down,” said Hamilton.