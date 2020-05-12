WHAT TO EXPECT: Ellen Trout Zoo reopens to public

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin has been closed since May 16, but on Monday they reopened their doors to the public.

The zoo director has implemented new limitations which are all dependent on how the coronavirus affects the community.

“Right now we’re open from 10 until 4 with last entry at 3. Because of social distancing we’ve eliminated groups, other than family groups living in the same household and we encourage, strongly encourage the wearing of masks and social distancing,” said Gordon Henley, the zoo director.

It’s been almost two months since the zoo closed its doors, and those who visited on the first day of its reopening enjoyed hanging out with family.

“It feels good to be out in the sunshine enjoying our Monday and he’s [her son] ready to just come back out and enjoy his time with me,” said Dixie Lee, a zoo visitor.

During the closure Henley didn’t furlough or lay off any of his employees. For more information, you can visit the Ellen Trout Zoo website.

Zoo Restrictions

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (last entry at 3:00 p.m.)

All buildings closed except restrooms

Water fountains and vending machines unavailable (encouraged to bring own snacks)

Six foot distance maintained between groups outside of family

Masks not required but strongly encouraged