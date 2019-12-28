WE’RE LOVIN’ IT: McDonald’s employees come to aid of woman threatened by abuser

LODI, California (KETK) – A group of McDonald’s employees in California are being hailed as heroes after they helped a female customer escape her accused abuser and lead deputies to him.

The saga unfolded on the afternoon of Christmas Eve when a woman went into the McDonald’s restaurant and told an employee at the counter to call 911. She also gave the employee the license plate of the vehicle that she was traveling in and asked them to hide her.

After the woman used the restroom, she attempted to place an order at the counter, but the suspect, identified as Eduardo Valenzuela, was nearby and demanded she use the drive-thru.

While in the drive-thru, the woman, who was driving with Valenzuela in the passenger seat, mouthed the words “help me” to the employee.

Just then, the deputies whom the employees had called arrived inside the restaurant. Employees told them the woman was in the drive-thru and rushed them outside to the woman’s car.

The deputies ordered her to pull over, which she did. Deputies took the shaken woman into their protection and learned Valenzuela had been violent with her in the past. She told the deputies that on this day he had told her to take him to visit his family and threatened her life.

Eduardo Valenzuela (Photo from San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

While searching the vehicle, deputies found a firearm that turned out to be stolen from another state.

Eduardo Valenzuela was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for criminal threats, stolen property, and felon (prohibited person) in possession of a firearm.

The McDonald’s employees who helped all this happen are being lauded as heroes and celebrated for taking so seriously their restaurant’s designation as a Safe Place.

That designation carries with it specialized training for employees in how to respond to patrons in crisis. It is part of a nationwide program to combat domestic abuse and human trafficking.

That McDonald’s franchise is part of the Golden State Restaurant Group, which praised the employees in a Facebook post.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office also celebrated the local heroes with a lengthy Facebook post.

Valenzuela remains in the San Joaquin County Jail on a $1 million bond.

More information about Safe Place can be found here.

And for those in need of help, a designated Safe Place can be recognized by the prominent display of this sign. Employees inside will know how to help.