Sprouts Farmers Market bringing new kind of grocery store to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sprouts Farmers Market is set to open in Tyler on August 5.

The Arizona-based grocery chain focuses on fresh, organic, healthy groceries. On its website, it says that 90% of its products are “natural or organic” with “thousands of gluten-free, plant-based, grass-fed, non-GMO and raw items.”

“Once you step foot in a sprouts you can tell that its different, produce is at the center of the store, and the atmosphere is very welcoming,” Sprouts spokeperosn, Kalia Pang. “The use of natural lighting give it a farmers market type feel.”

Their 30,000 square foot store will be located in the old Hastings location on South Broadway near Loop 323.

Right now, the company is looking to bring in 110 full and part-time employees. They will be hosting a virtual hiring fair with video interview on June 24 and 25.

If you’re interested, you can apply online here.

Employment opportunities include:

Department Managers, Assistant Department Managers and Clerks (Produce, Vitamins and Body Care, Meat and Seafood, Deli, Grocery, Bakery and more)

Cashiers

Courtesy Clerks

Backup Receiver, Administrative Coordinator and Scan Coordinator

For a list of stores by region or to see other locations coming soon, click here.