WELLS, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Cherokee County are searching for a missing 5-week-old infant.

According to the East Texas Center for the Missing, authorities have found the child’s father, DeAndre Argumon, but the child remains missing.

Wells Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Contact the Wells Police Department at 936-867-5593 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.