WELCOME HOME: Military mom surprises son at West Rusk homecoming pep-rally

NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) – It was a special weekend for a West Rusk High School football player. Not only was it his homecoming, but his mom, who serves in the U.S. Navy, was coming home too, and that part was a surprise.

It took a lot of planning for a surprise like this. At the homecoming pep-rally, dressed as the mascot, was Tammie Medford Jones, a Chief Petty Officer with our U.S. Navy based in Virginia, serving our country for 20 years.

“She’s a hard-working woman, I’m proud of her. I want to be like her when I grow up.” Tyrell Moore, West Rusk running back

“Words can’t explain how happy or excited I am,” Jones said. “He’s like my best friend, we’re close, and I try to stay in touch, even though I’m deployed a lot.”

Coordinating the surprise was the West Rusk Football Mom’s Club, working hard to pull off the big moment.

“I think all of us, our eyes were full of tears, joy, shaking, and just overwhelmed to see how happy those two were to be joined together again.” Trina Patterson, Rusk Football Mom’s Club

It was then that Tammie made her way downfield, Tyrell turning to see the one who means the most behind the mask. First taken back, but then embracing her with a hug, Tyrell was happy to have her home for the time in a while.

Tammie returned to her post on Sunday. She says this was a moment she will never forget, and is thankful for the way they were treated at this weekend’s game.

