Weekend fire leaves First Baptist Church Texarkana without power

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – A fire at First Baptist Church in Texarkana has devastated its congregation. The blaze broke out Sunday afternoon.

After church services had already been let out, a fire that started in the control room spread quickly down the east wing leaving First Baptist Church without power on Monday.

“Well, the church is still standing. So we’re excited about that and glad about that. The damage is pretty extensive with the smoke and the soot,” said Pastor Jeff Schreve.

Authorities said three firefighters were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation and later released. The flames were put out within an hour, but the heat and smoke left their marks.

“The damage into those rooms, the media rooms, what they call a server room the control room, it’s a basically complete total loss for those rooms,” said Chris Black, TTFD Assistant Fire Chief.

Pastor Jeff Schreve said their main focus is getting the worship center and school areas free of smoke before anyone is allowed back into the building.

“We just appreciate everybody’s prayers and uh- we’ve heard from so many people they’ve been so kind and the community is just coming together to really be supportive,” said Schreve.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. On the other hand, Pastor Schreve expects to have Sunday service this week.

“We are planning to meet this Sunday and following in the gym (with overflow in the Atrium) at 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. until the worship center is able to be used again. That may be a couple of months down the road,” said Schreve.