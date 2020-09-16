Wednesday night’s Lotto Texas® jackpot now 2nd largest in North America

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – If you’ve never played the Texas Lotto®, today might be the day you want to give it a shot.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, Wednesday night’s jackpot has grown to an estimated annuitized prize of $41.25 million, making it the second largest lottery prize up for grans in North America and fourth largest in the world.

But wait, there’s more.

Wednesday night’s Powerball® jackpot drawing is set at an estimated annuitized $94 million.

Win either one or both, and it’s a sizable sum of money.

“Tonight, our players have the rare opportunity to win both of the largest jackpots in North America on the same night,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission. “Our players’ excitement for the Lotto Texas jackpot run this year has been especially fun to watch, and I look forward to congratulating the biggest jackpot winner the game has seen in more than a decade. As growing jackpots tend to generate more excitement, we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

Wednesday night’s advertised $41.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot is the largest since a $97 million jackpot winning ticket for the May 29, 2010, drawing was sold at a 7-Eleven Convenience Store in Dallas and claimed by The Bilmar Trust.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018, drawing when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident, who purchased the winning ticket at MJ’s All Season Food Store in Houston.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004, drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd.

Since launching in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident who claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on January 15, 2020.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature and for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes.

Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two jackpot winners. In May 2013, Paul McDowell from Bells won a $40 million jackpot prize, and in February 2015, TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million jackpot prize with two other out-of-state winners.

Already in 2020, five Texas Lottery® players have won second-tier prizes of $1 million or higher, including a $2 million prize for the drawing held on May 13, which is yet to be claimed.

About the Texas Lottery Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated more than $31 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $66 billion in prizes to lottery players.

Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $25.7 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $142 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.