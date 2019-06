The East Texas Storm Team is declaring Wednesday late afternoon, evening, and overnight into early Thursday morning a Severe Weather Alert Day. Strong to severe storms possible.

Storms are expected to develop late in the afternoon toward the early evening. Central and northern areas of East Texas are in a Slight Risk which means a more scattered nature to storms that could be strong to severe.

The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. The threat for flash flooding is low but if storms are slow to move then some flooding concerns may be an issue.

Storms are expected to exit Deep East Texas Thursday morning