“We Need To Hold Them Accountable”: Rep. Louie Gohmert on China’s lack of COVID-19 transparency

WASHINGTON (KETK) – U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert joined KETK News to discuss the $500 billion coronavirus aid package Congress passed to support local businesses and hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most of the funding, more than $300 billion, would go to boost a small business payroll loan program that ran out of money last week. Additional help would be given to hospitals, and billions more would be spent to increase testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies.

Gohmert noted that $11.2 billion would be making its way to Texas as Gov. Abbott plans for $8 billion to be distributed to counties with less than 500,000 people which includes East Texas.

“In this bill, $60 billion was supposed to be marked for hospitals that were considered rural hospitals and that would include the ones in East Texas so that’s good news for East Texans,” he said.

He went on to explain how those who have not recieved small business loans to talk to their banks about different options.

“We’ve got to start opening more things up and that’s what Governor Abbott wants to do and I know that’s what county judges and mayors I’m hearing from want to do,” Rep. Gohmert said. “They’ve got to get businesses going again.”

Switching gears, when asked about China’s alleged lack of transparency on the coronavirus, Rep. Gohmert said, “I believe the evidence indicates pretty clear they were responsible, not only them but the World Health Organization with over $400 million of our money from last year, they helped cover up for the Chinese.”

President Donald Trump last week announced a temporary halt to U.S. funding for the U.N. agency, alleging a WHO cover-up and missteps handling the outbreak. The U.S. is the Geneva-based agency’s biggest donor, providing hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of support each year.

China on Wednesday slammed a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. state of Missouri over the coronavirus pandemic as “very absurd.”

The ministry and other Chinese government departments have strenuously denied accusations that officials delayed reporting on the extent of the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, despite reports that worries over political stability were placed above public health concerns. Medical staff who reported the outbreak were silenced under threat of legal retaliation and Wuhan went several days without reporting cases during the holding of an annual provincial government conference.

After stating, “We need to hold them accountable,” Rep. Gohmert mentioned one way of doing so is by collecting the one trillion dollars worth of gold bonds that the Chinese government did not provide the U.S. in the 1940s.

“That might be one way we could go after them for a trillion dollars because this is multi-trillions of dollars the Chinese through their coverups, through their negligence has created for us in the United States and around the world,” he said.