Water main work in Jacksonville may interrupt some residents’ service

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Jacksonville is warning residents that the scheduled relocation of a water main Friday may interfere with water service.

The city will be relocating a water main near the intersection of U.S. Hwy 79 and Sycamore Street Friday.

Utilities customers in the affected area may experience low water pressure and/or water service disruptions between 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The affected service area is expected to be from the intersection of US Hwy 79 and Gillespie, south on South Pineda to Devereaux, East on Devereux to College Street, and North on College to Larissa.

Water service is expected to be fully restored by 1 p.m.

“This work is a crucial part of a Texas Community Development Block Grant (TCDBG) project,” the city said in apress release, “and the City of Jacksonville apologizes for this inconvenience.”