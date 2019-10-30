Water main break leads to boil order in north East Texas

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL) — A boil order has been issued following a water main break in East Texas.

On Wednesday the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality asked the Eastern Cass Water Supply Corporation to notify customers of a boil order after there was a break in the main water line.

The boil order affects residents on Farm Market Rd. 1841 starting at County Rd. 4672, ending on FM 1841at County Rd. 4682. Also, customers who live on County Roads 4648 and 4682 need to boil their water.

You should bring your water to a vigorous, rolling boil for at least two minutes before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil order will remain in effect until further notice.