WATCH: Tyler ISD starting anti-vaping education for students, parents

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Vaping has become an epidemic that has swept not only Texas, but the nation, and one East Texas school district is aiming to educate students and parents about the issue.

Tyler ISD is launching an anti-vaping initiative to educate parents, students, and the community on the legal ramifications of vaping, especially with THC, that could affect students long after graduation.

“We care deeply about the success of our students. Our anti-vaping initiative aims to educate students not only on the health risks, but also that vaping could lead to a felony on their record. Felonies will affect the rest of their life, like getting accepted into college, getting scholarships, and can even affect them financially for years to come.” Dr. Marty Crawford, Tyler ISD Superintendent

It is now illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess tobacco products, electronic cigarette devices, or vaping products.

Tyler ISD officials say students caught with vaping products on school grounds will receive a Class C Misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $100.

Furthermore, if that vaping device has any other substance in it, such as THC oil, the student will be arrested with felony charges.

Currently, Tyler ISD has 10 possible felony vaping violations that include testing for THC oils in the device.

The Tyler ISD anti-vaping initiative is a multi-faceted approach that includes partnerships with local media outlets, like KETK, to air public service announcements created by the district that outline the legal charges for students caught vaping on campus.

KETK has been your home for everything vaping, including a special round table on vaping, and coverage of a Tyler teen impacted by vaping.

If you’d like to watch those stories, click the headlines below:

E-CIGS & VAPING: What is it and what does your family need to know?

Tyler teen slowly recovering from vaping related illness in Dallas