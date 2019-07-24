WATCH: Rep. Louie Gohmert slams Robert Mueller during hearing

WASHINGTON (KETK) – East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert criticized former Special Counsel Robert Mueller during his first public testimony, saying he “perpetuated injustice” during the two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Representative Gohmert slammed “the big Justice Department” and “people that hate” President Trump.

Mueller testified before the House Judiciary Committee for three hours, facing intense questioning from both Republican and Democratic members. It was the first time Mueller testified under oath before Congress about his report.

Rep. Gohmert said President Trump was “not obstructing justice” but was “pursuing justice.”

“He’s not corrupt and he knows he’s innocent,” Rep. Gohmert said, referring to the president.

Mueller is testifying Wednesday afternoon before the House Intelligence Committee, the second hearing of the day probing his actions during the investigation of the 2016 election.

