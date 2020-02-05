Live Now
President Trump to give State of the Union address on Capitol Hill

Watch: President Trump to deliver State of the Union Address

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will tell the American people that the country has achieved a “Great American Comeback” in his State of the Union address. That’s according to early excerpts released by the White House on Tuesday, shortly before the president was scheduled to travel across Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the address. The speech comes after the president became the third in history to be impeached and as his trial is underway. But he will make the case that the country is better off now than four years ago and that he has kept his election promises as he makes his pitch to voters in an election year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories