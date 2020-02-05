Watch: President Trump to deliver State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump will tell the American people that the country has achieved a “Great American Comeback” in his State of the Union address. That’s according to early excerpts released by the White House on Tuesday, shortly before the president was scheduled to travel across Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol for the address. The speech comes after the president became the third in history to be impeached and as his trial is underway. But he will make the case that the country is better off now than four years ago and that he has kept his election promises as he makes his pitch to voters in an election year.