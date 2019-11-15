WATCH: Phoenix man hits woman with coffee container, steals purse, sets kitchen on fire at restaurant

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPNX) A terrifying attack took place inside an Arizona restaurant and it was all caught on surveillance cameras.

Phoenix police released this video for the incident on September 29.

You can see a man in a red shirt entering the restaurant and hitting a woman over the head with a coffee container.

Authorities say he then took a purse from one of the victims.

A victim runs into the kitchen to get behind an employee as the man walks into the kitchen.

The employees all leave the kitchen as he appears to rummage through some items.

Later he sets something in the kitchen on fire.

According to court documents, the suspect is a homeless veteran who is mentally ill.

Records show previous arrests for aggravated assault, burglary and criminal damage.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft, and disorderly conduct.