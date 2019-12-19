WATCH: Longview SWAT team rappels down hospital for the holidays

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) Thursday afternoon the Longview Police Department teamed up with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview to make some East Texas children very happy.

The SWAT team rappled from the roof of the hospital.

“We are blessed to have law enforcement officers who are highly trained and prepared to answer the call whenever they are needed for our safety and protection. Operation Christmas Cheer lets them demonstrate their incredible abilities to our community and bring joy to children spending the holidays at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview,” said Kristie Brian, with the Longview Police department.