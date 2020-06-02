Smith County, Tyler officials hold prayer vigil on Tyler square in memory of George Floyd

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Officials held a prayer in the square in downtown Tyler in memory of the recent death of George Floyd from Minneapolis.

“We’ve been talking about the two great commandments, to love God and to love man, that doesn’t change when we’re looking at somebody of a different color,” said Nathaniel Moran, Smith County Judge.

Pastors took the moment to pray for peace in the same place protests have been taking place over the past three nights.

“This is a moment where we get to not just speak about our faith, but we get an opportunity to show our faith,” said Demarcus Pearson, a pastor.

Those that gathered believe it is a time to join together in unity for a bigger cause.

“It feels a little bit righteous because we are all together for one cause and we’re all moving forward in making this easier for all of us,” said Jothia Walton, attendee.

“To come together and look at each other the same, instead of looking at me as a Black person, look as me as a human bein,” said Flora Browning, another attendee.

Many say this is just the start toward listening, learning, and working for justice.

There are several other events taking place including a virtual town hall with Tyler officials that will be Thursday at 7 p.m. and a ‘Prayer on the Square Event’ starting Friday at 6 p.m.