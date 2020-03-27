WATCH LIVE: Trump leads White House daily coronavirus briefing

President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence, left, and FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor look on, during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Trump leads the daily coronavirus briefing from the White House briefing room.

On Friday, Trump signed the massive $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief act intended to help workers, families, and small businesses impacted by the spread of COVID-19 across the country. Businesses big and small will get loans, grants and tax breaks. The bill will send unprecedented billions to states and local governments, and the nation’s all but overwhelmed health care system.

He also invoked the rarely used Defense Production Act to force General Motors to manufacture ventilators for hospitals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Governors across the country had been pleading with Trump to invoke the act so that health care systems are prepared as hospitalization rates rise.