WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers remarks on sending federal officers into Chicago, other cities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) President Trump delivers remarks on “Operation Legend,” his initiative to send federal officers into Chicago and Albuquerque to combat crime.

The president announced a “surge” in federal law enforcement officers to Chicago. He named FDA, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals and DHS as agencies sending officers.

He said he will soon be sending federal law enforcement officers into other cities as well, naming Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Kansas City, Missouri, as other targets..

Attorney General William Barr, also speaking, said the “principal danger to the lives of our inner city communities” is violent crime. He cited homicide as the leading cause of death for young black males and said, “Every one of those lives matters.”

He said the administration has sent more than 200 officers to Kansas City and will send 35 to Albuquerque.

“our announcement today is a demonstration of our commitment to the law enforcement officers in Chicago, Albuquerque, and Kansas City,” Barr said.

Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said his agency stands “ready and able” to restore order.

He said the agency’s “mission” in Chicago is to defend citizens on the streets.