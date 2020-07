LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) - Longview, Gregg County, and the Texas Department of Emergency Management have teamed up to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Monday-Saturday beginning today.

Testing is available 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview and will be held "every week until further notice," according to the Gregg County Health Department.