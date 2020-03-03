yleh

WATCH LIVE: Super Tuesday Primary Elections Results

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After you’ve made your choice at the polls, make KETK News your choice for election night coverage. Our team will be tracking results as soon as voting ends at 7 p.m. From your local candidates and issues to statewide races and propositions, plus, expert analysis to explain what it all means. Join Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak at 9 p.m. on Fox51 and 10 p.m. on KETK. We will also livestream here on our website. Together, we are your local election headquarters.

NEW YORK, new York (NBC News) – Watch live coverage and results from primary elections in 14 states across the country including California, Arkansas, Massachusetts and Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar