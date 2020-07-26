Dueling Tyler protests devolve into brawl

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A protest scheduled in downtown Tyler to show support for those in Portland protesting the deployment of unidentified federal agents devolved into a brawl Sunday as supporters of President Trump, police, and Rep. Louie Gohmert showed up and overwhelmed the original event.

East Texas rancher Hank Gilbert, who is the Democratic challenger for Gohmert’s seat in November, organized the rally to, in his words, “stand up against this unconstitutional occupation of American cities.”

He had been promoting the rally on his Twitter and Facebook feeds.

In response, a larger group of Trump supporters, some armed, showed up on the square and overwhelmed Gilbert’s event.

As the protest devolved into a brawl, a KETK camera crew witnessed at least one man being beaten.

Gilbert identified that man as his campaign manager, Ryan Miller.

He has called on Gohmert to “immediately denounce the violence that his supporters wrought today on peaceful protesters.”

Tyler police were on the scene to defuse the situation.

