BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

BREAKING: Multiple fatalities at Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania's synagogue

Top Stories

WATCH LIVE: President Trump to address Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 02:12 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 02:12 PM CDT

WATCH LIVE: President Trump to address Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

President Trump responds to a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue where multiple fatalities have been reported.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App