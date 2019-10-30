WATCH LIVE: President Trump presents Medal of Honor to Texas soldier

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – President Donald Trump is presenting the nation’s highest military honor to a Green Beret who helped save four critically wounded comrades and prevented the lead element of a special operations force from being overrun in Afghanistan.

Trump is presenting the Medal of Honor to Master Sgt. Matthew O. Williams of Boerne, Texas, who still serves in the Army.

The events occurred in April 2008 during a mountainside firefight that lasted several hours.

Williams initially received the Silver Star for his actions that day. He is the second member of his detachment to receive the Medal of Honor for the operation. The other is former Staff Sgt. Ronald Shurer II.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar