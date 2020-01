Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans just finished the AFC Championship Game, with the Chiefs beating the Titans 35-24 and are heading to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

WDAF has special postgame coverage from our team out at Arrowhead Stadium, which you can watch in the video at the top of the page.