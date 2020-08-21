WATCH LIVE: Houston mayor gives update on storm preparations in midst of pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks live on the city’s preparations for the storm forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Depression 14 has not yet been named, but is expected to develop into a named tropical storm and possibly a hurricane in the next few days. It is expected to make landfall in the Houston-Galveston coastal area Tuesday or Wednesday.

Houston also is still dealing with high numbers of COVID-19.

Turner is expected to speak on how his city is preparing for a storm in the midst of a pandemic.