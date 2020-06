KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KETK) - Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl MVP and East texas native, has joined his voice to countless others offering prayers and support to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Tay;r, and Ahmad Aubrey and calling for an end to the "senseless murders' of black Americans by police officers.

Mahomes offered his prayers and hopes on Twitter in a lengthy message that contrasted his own life experience with those known by so many other people of color in this country.