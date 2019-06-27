Live Now
Democrats take the stage in first debate of 2020 campaign season

WATCH LIVE: Democrats take the stage in first debate of 2020 campaign season

MIAMI, Florida (NBC News) – Half of the Democratic candidates running for president in the 2020 campaign take the stage for the first of two debates scheduled for tonight and Thursday.

Here’s the lineup for both nights:

  • Elizabeth Warren
  • Cory Booker 
  • Julián Castro 
  • Amy Klobuchar
  • Beto O’Rourke
  • Tulsi Gabbard
  • Jay Inslee
  • Bill de Blasio
  • Tim Ryan

Thursday night:

  • Joe Biden
  • Bernie Sanders
  • Kamala Harris
  • Pete Buttigieg
  • Kirsten Gillibrand
  • Michael Bennet
  • John Hickenlooper
  • Eric Swalwell
  • Marianne Williamson
  • Andrew Yang

