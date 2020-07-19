WATCH: Italian Coast Guard works to rescue sperm whale from fishing net – again

ROME, Italy (KETK) – For the second time in less than a month, the Italian Coast Guard has been called upon to release a sperm whale caught in an illegal fishing net.

Video from the agency’s Facebook page shows the rescue mission in the waters of the Aeolian Island archipelago off Italy’s Lipari coast.

Boaters had spotted the animal struggling in the water and notified the Guardia Costiera, or Coast Guard, which then launched the rescue operation.

“The activity is made particularly difficult by the size of the specimen and its state of agitation, which does not allow continuous assistance to be provided in safety,” the Guardia Costia said in post.

Biologists are helping to monitor the whale as divers try to cut it free.

Three weeks ago, Coast Guard divers freed another sperm whale, also caught in illegal fishing nets in the same waters.

The Coast Guard has been actively focused on illegal fishing since the beginning of the year, the post said. Crews have taken illegal fishing nets totaling more than a 100 kilometers (62 miles) in length out of the water.