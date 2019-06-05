WATCH: Governor Abbott talks with KETK about latest legislative session Video

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Governor Greg Abbott talked live with Neal Barton and Kaci Koviak about the latest legislative session just completed in Austin.

While Texas political leaders have touted the session as a success due to school funding and property tax reform, there were a few bobbles.

Among those was the Legislature allowing the Texas Board of Plumbing Examiners to expire, throwing the plumbing profession in Texas into chaos. Plumbers have warned that allowing the board to die puts Texans at potential risk from unlicensed, unqualified plumbers.

Abbott has said the flub will be fixed, and can be done without calling a special session. He reiterated this message to Neal and Kaci, though he gave no specifics as to how this will be done.

"There are multiple strategies that we have ... that will solve this," Abbott said. "There's no concern that plumbers should have. The plumbing industry will continue with the same regulations and the same structure that it has in the past."

Overall, though, he said Texans should be pleased with the just-completed session.

"The state of Texas and Texas taxpayers and future generations are better off because of the education reforms passed this session," Abbott said.

He also pledged that storm victims in Alto and Cherokee County, who have voiced frustrations at what they claim is neglect by their local representatives, have not been forgotten.

"Our hearts go out but also our help goes out" to the people of Cherokee County in the wake of those devastating tornadoes "to make sure they will get back on their feet as quickly as possible."

Watch the video to se the entire conversation.